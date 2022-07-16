Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Praises NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM Narendra Modi said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been named as BJP led NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 8:58 pm

With West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar named as the BJP-led NDA's vice presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is well-versed with legislative affairs and will be an outstanding Chair in Rajya Sabha.

Modi also said Dhankhar brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career and has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Dhankhar has an excellent knowledge of the Constitution.

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Calls Freebies For Votes 'Very Dangerous', AAP Hits Back Saying Free Education, Healthnare Not Freebie

BJP Condemns CPI(M) Legislator's 'Monster Remark' Against PM Narendra Modi

New Projects In Jharkhand To Boost Development In Eastern India: PM Narendra Modi

"He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had called on Prime Minister Modi. He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Governor Rajya Sabha Union Home Minister Amit Shah Farmers Marginalised NDA B JP Vice Presidential Election
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back