PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Mopa international airport in Goa

Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
An international airport at Mopa in North Goa was inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi Representational Image

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 7:41 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa. 

He said the airport would be named Manohar International Airport after former Goa chief minister (late) Manohar Parrikar, a BJP stalwart. 

He targeted the previous governments, saying they had adopted a vote bank approach for decades instead of finding what people needed in terms of public amenities.

The Mopa airport in North Goa is the second international airport in the coastal state apart from the existing airport at Dabolim, which is operated as a city enclave from Indian naval air station INS Hansa. 

The foundation stone for the airport at Mopa was laid by PM Modi in 2016.

The first phase of the airport will be able to handle 44 lakh passenger movement every year.

National International Airport Mopa North Goa Prime Minister Narendra Modi Manohar International Airport Manohar Parrikar BJP Dabolim
