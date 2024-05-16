National

PM Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Slovakian Leader As Cowardly

The pro-Russian leader, 59, was reported to be fighting for his life after being hit in the stomach.

AP
Slovakian leader Robert Fico wounded in an attempted assassination | Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock on Thursday at the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico, and condemned it as a cowardly and dastardly act.

Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe. The pro-Russian leader, 59, was reported to be fighting for his life after being hit in the stomach.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic."

