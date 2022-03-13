Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Reviews India’s Security Preparedness Along With Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the country’s security preparedness amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

PM Modi Reviews India’s Security Preparedness Along With Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval
PM Narendra Modi chairs security review meeting.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 3:06 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. 

An official statement said that Modi was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.

Related stories

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

"The prime minister was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of neighbouring countries, from Ukraine," it said. 

Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv. 

Shekharappa, an Indian student studying in Ukraine, died in shelling following the Russian invasion of the country. 

India has been able to evacuate most of its citizens, a large chunk of them students, from the war-hit country. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting. 

 NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting.(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Narendra Modi India Security Review Meeting NSA National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Rajnath Singh Nirmala Sitharaman S Jaishankar Defence Ministry Union Finance Ministry Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission