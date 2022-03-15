Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
PM Interacts With Embassy Officials, Community Organisations Involved In Ukraine Evacuation

Government sources said the prime minister is interacting with embassy officials and community organisations involved in the Ukraine evacuation via video conferencing.

PM Modi Interacts with Embassy Officials And Community Organisations.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 9:31 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction on Tuesday with embassy officials and community organisations involved in the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, sources said.


Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who as "special envoys" of India had been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians smoothly following Russia's attack, also participated in the meeting.


Earlier in the day,  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement to Parliament, saying that despite the challenges posed by the serious, ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government ensured that about 22,500 citizens returned home safely.


The entire exercise involved a 'whole of government' approach with the prime minister himself chairing review meetings, almost on a daily basis, Jaishankar said.

With PTI inputs.

