Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Pilibhit Tiger Reserve In UP Gets Four Elephants From Karnataka

On Wednesday, the forest department brought four elephants from Karnataka to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:54 pm

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday got four elephants, who have been brought by the forest department from Karnataka.

PTR deputy director Naveen Khandelwal said the elephants had been brought to check incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the rural areas adjacent to the forest, which would be monitored through patrolling.

These elephants will provide special help to rescue the tigers who come out of the reserve and make them return to the forest, according to Khandelwal.

Eight mahouts have also been brought for looking after these elephants, including their upkeep, command, and other requirements.

The elephants are Nisarga, 12; Manikanta, 8; and two others aged 7 and 14.

Forest Minister Arun Saxena welcomed the jumbos at the Mala range and worshipped them.

Saxena said the elephants would become the centre of attraction for tourists.

The officers of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and the staff of the forest Department will also work on helping the elephants adapt to the conditions here, Khandelwal said. 

