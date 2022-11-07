Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

People Of Punjab, Bengal Took Lead In Fight Against British Rule: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people from Punjab and West Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 6:07 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people from Punjab and West Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.

The CM, participating in a ceremony to commemorate the 553rd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak at Shahid Minar Grounds, noted that Punjabis and Bengalis share a deep bond.

"If you go to Andaman Cellular jail and see the list of people who fought against British rule, you will see that people from Punjab and Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.

Sikhism has many followers in Punjab.

"Punjab and West Bengal have a lot of things in common and share a deep bond. The people of Punjab fight and work for the nation. I salute the state of Punjab and its people," she said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 553rd Birth Anniversary Sikhism Founder Guru Nanak At Shahid Minar Grounds Punjab And West Bengal Fight Against British Rule
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live