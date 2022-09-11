Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

People Hinted At Elevation As VP If Stopped Speaking Against Centre: Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday claimed that people had indicated that he would be made vice president if he stopped speaking against the Centre.

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:05 am

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday claimed that people had indicated that he would be made vice president if he stopped speaking against the Centre.

"I already had indications that you will be made (vice president) if you don't speak, but I don't do this, I speak what I feel," he said when asked about the elevation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, whom he described as a "deserving".

He also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for taking out the "Bharat Jodo Yatra". Gandhi is working for his party and it is good, Malik said.

When asked about what message the yatra has given, Malik said, "I do not know this. It is for the people to tell but I feel he is doing the right work."  

On the Enforcement Directorate's raids on the leaders of opposition parties, Malik said attacks on BJP leaders should also be conducted.

"There are many in the BJP worth raiding," he commented.  

When asked about his reaction to changing the name of Rajpath to the national capital, he said it was not needed.  

He said Rajpath was a good name while "Kartayva Path" sounds like a mantra.  

Related stories

'Why Is BJP Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

Satya Pal Malik's Remark On PM Modi; Omar Abdullah Says ‘Has Bitten Hand That Fed Him’

Ex J&K CM Mehbooba Takes Legal Recourse Against Satya Pal Malik Over ‘Defamatory’ Remarks

Malik said he will continue to raise his voice in the interest of farmers, who will soon launch an agitation for their demands because in the present circumstances the demand for the MSP does not seem to be getting fulfilled.

Questioning the growth of industrialist Gautam Adani, he said his wealth steadily increased in a short time while that of farmers was going down.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Meghalaya Governor Kartayva Path Jagdeep Dhankhar Demand For The MSP Satya Pal Malik Stopped Speaking Against Centre Bharat Jodo Yatra Enforcement Directorate's Raids
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis