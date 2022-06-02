Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
People Do Not Feel Safe In Punjab Due To Worsening Law-And-Order Situation: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri said that Punjab's law-and-order scenario has deteriorated and people in the state are not feeling safe as the ruling AAP is not able to control the situation.

Hardeep Singh Puri PTI Photo

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:56 pm

Lashing out at the AAP government in Punjab, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said people do not feel safe in the state as the law-and-order situation is deteriorating there.

Puri, who holds the housing and urban affairs and petroleum and natural gas portfolios, was addressing a press conference here about the achievements of his two ministries in eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

On May 29, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

Asked about Punjab's law-and-order scenario, Puri said it has deteriorated and people in the state are not feeling safe as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not able to control the situation.

He said he had conveyed this personally to those in power in Punjab that the "fire will engulf them also".

Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Moosewala's family has written to the Centre, seeking a probe by central agencies into his brutal killing.

Shekhawat, along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, visited Moosewala's house on Thursday to convey his condolences over the 28-year-old singer's death.

The Union minister was accompanied by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and party leader Sunil Jakhar.

Talking to reporters later, Shekhawat said Moosewala's family has demanded a probe into his killing by central agencies. He said the family has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

National Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Narendra Modi Government Sidhu Moosewala Bharatiya Janata Party Moosewala Murder Moosewala Killing AAP Government Mansa District Punjab India
