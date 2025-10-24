Pentagon Confirms New Strike on Alleged Drug Boat, Killing Six In Caribbean

Six killed in US strike on alleged narcotics vessel in Caribbean, confirmed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Experts question Trump administration’s use of Article 2 powers and “terrorist” labelling of gangs to justify lethal force.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemns strikes as “murder” and a breach of international law.
The United States has launched another military strike in the Caribbean, targeting what it claims was a vessel used for narcotics trafficking, according to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The night-time strike, carried out in international waters, reportedly killed all six people on board, marking the first nocturnal attack in the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign led by the Trump administration.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Hegseth said intelligence identified the vessel as being operated by Tren de Aragua (TdA)—a Venezuelan gang recently designated by Washington as a terrorist organisation. However, the Pentagon has yet to provide any independent evidence supporting the claim.
The move has sparked international backlash, with Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemning the strikes as “murder” and a “violation of international law.” Critics, including civil liberties groups, have warned that classifying criminal groups as terrorists does not grant legal authority for lethal strikes, raising questions over executive overreach and lack of transparency.
According to a Guardian investigation earlier this week, the CIA has been supplying much of the intelligence used to identify targets, meaning much of the evidence will remain classified. Since the first such strike on 3 September, the US has carried out multiple attacks in both the Caribbean and Pacific regions, none of which have included independent verification of narcotics trafficking claims.
While the White House insists President Donald Trump is acting under Article 2 powers that allow limited self-defensive military action, experts warn the administration is testing the boundaries of international law. As the operation expands, pressure mounts on Washington to clarify the legal framework and oversight governing its so-called “narco-terror” campaign.