PCOS Has a New Name — Here’s Why Experts Changed It

Summary of this article
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a global medical consensus.
Experts said the old term failed to reflect the disorder’s wider hormonal, metabolic and mental health effects.
Doctors hope the new name will improve awareness, diagnosis and long-term treatment of the condition.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects around 1 in 8 women around the world, has just received a name change. It will now be known as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a global consensus reached by international endocrine and reproductive health experts.
According to many experts the name was misleading as many women suffering from PCOS did not develop ovarian cysts. The name also ignored the effect the syndrome had on metabolism, hormones, mental health and cardiovascular risk.
In India where millions of women are affected by PCOS, the condition often remains undiagnosed. It is often misunderstood as a fertility issue rather than a hormonal problem that lasts a lifetime.
Why PMOS?
The name change occurred after a years-long process that involved consultations with hundreds of doctors and surveys of thousands of patients. The renaming process also involved 56 related organisations.
The renaming was considered imperative as the old name did not accurately describe the condition.
The new name, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, more closely reflects what the condition entails. The old term overly focused on ovarian cysts despite it not being present in all women, the international consensus published in The Lancet said.
The Endocrine Society said the name change aims to improve diagnosis, reduce stigma and encourage more holistic treatment approaches. The new name also aims to spread awareness about the condition in women.
How Will PMOS be Treated?
Despite the name change the treatment of the condition remains the same. Regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, insulin sensitising medicines and hormonal therapy when needed are suggested as methods to manage PMOS.
Specialists are also recommending multidisciplinary care for those affected by the condition. It includes endocrinologists, gynaecologists, nutritionists and mental health professionals.
Experts hope the name change would lead to a more holistic treatment of the condition. In India, where discussions about menstrual health are already stigmatised, the change could lead to improved awareness and encourage timely intervention.
The renaming of PCOS as PMOS is thus not only a cosmetic change but rather underscores a needed modification to a rudimentary, outdated and misinforming term.