Patiala Clash | Mobile Internet Services Suspended, Police Officers Transferred: Key Developments

A clash erupted between two groups of people outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday over an “anti-Khalistan march”. Police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

The "Khalistan Murdabad March” was organised by “Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)” leader Harish Singla while some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

According to the police, the two groups came face to face near the Kalimata temple and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city.

Four people were injured when stones were hurled as two groups clashed.

Here's an account of what has happened so far.

Curfew imposed to maintain law and order

In a bid to maintain law and order in the area, Patiala district magistrate Sakshi Sawhney issued an order stating that a curfew would be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday.

However, all emergency and essential services shall remain exempted from the order, as per the order.

Mobile internet services suspended in Patiala

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

"In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the order read.

Transfer of top police officers

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred the inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The police officers were transferred on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik will be the new senior superintendent of police for Patiala.

Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala.

(With PTI Inputs)