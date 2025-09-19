Patanjali Challenges HC Order Restraining Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

The dispute stems from an order dated July 3, when a single judge of the Delhi High Court restrained Patanjali from publishing or airing advertisements targeting Dabur Chyawanprash. The court had granted an interim injunction in response to a plea by Dabur, stating that the advertisements appeared to constitute a clear case of product disparagement. Patanjali was also directed to delete the contentious phrase from its print campaigns and amend the Hindi versions accordingly.