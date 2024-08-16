National

Parliament Security Breach: Man Scales Wall, Jumps Inside Premises, Arrested

In a major security breach, a man in his early 20s scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises on Friday afternoon.

Parliament Complex
Parliament Complex (Image for representation) | Photo: PTI
In a major security breach, a man in his early 20s scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises on Friday afternoon, official sources said.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced where the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, is seen being held by armed CISF personnel.

Nothing incriminating was found from the man during frisking. He has been handed over to the Delhi Police, sources in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said. 

They said the incident took place towards Imtiaz Khan Marg. The suspect scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises around 2:45 pm. The man has been identified as Manish, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the sources said. 

The CISF personnel, who look after the security of the Parliament complex, made a PCR call after spotting the man inside the premises and informed the local police.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the man to a nearby police station, where he was questioned by officials.

When contacted, a senior Delhi Police officer said, "We are trying to find out how he scaled the wall and went inside the premises." CCTV footage is being checked, the officer added.

He said the man appears to be mentally "unsound" as he could not tell his name properly. He was also questioned by central security agency officials, though nothing suspicious has come to light so far, an official source said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery on December 13 last year and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

After this incident, the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) were removed from the internal security of the Parliament complex but the police still has the responsibility to ensure safety from outside.

The internal security of the complex, which houses the old and new Parliament buildings and their associated structures including the annexe, is managed by the CISF.

