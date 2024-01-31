'Tortured By Police To Accept Link With Opposition Parties': 5 Parliament Security Breach Accused To Court

In the latest development on the Parliament security breach case, five out of the six individuals alleged mistreatment by Delhi Police on Wednesday. They informed the court that they were subjected to torture, including electric shocks, to force them into confessing their association with opposition parties.
The accused claimed that they were given electric shocks and tortured to make them confess their crimes and their association with opposition parties.
The submission was made before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all six accused individuals until March 1.
The five individuals named Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat, mentioned that they were made to sign about 70 empty papers against their will.
Currently, all six remain in custody until March 1, following their arrest in December. The charges against them include offences under the Indian Penal Code and the stringent UAPA.
The court has sought a reply from the police regarding the allegations and has scheduled February 17 for the hearing of the application. The sixth accused in the case is Neelam Azad.
About The Security Breach Of Parliament
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two individuals, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery on December 13, when the Zero Hour was in session.
In images and videos circulating on social media, the duo was seen holding canisters, releasing yellow gas, and shouting slogans. However, they were overpowered by some Members of Parliament (MPs).
Two other individuals, identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, also sprayed coloured gas from similar canisters outside the Parliament premises.
The incident took place during the Winter Session of Parliament last month, leading to the suspension of 146 MPs who disrupted proceedings. The disruption was in response to a security breach, with MPs calling for a discussion and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.