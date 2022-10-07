Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Paddy Procurement Irregularities: Maharashtra Tribal Development Corporation Acts Against Three Staffers

Based on the probe report, a sub regional manager of Deori has been suspended and an offence will be registered against two marketing inspectors.

Paddy plantation in Nadia
Alleged irregularities in paddy procurement and embezzlement of funds PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 4:24 pm

Action is being taken against three staffers of the state-run Tribal Development Corporation, including a sub regional manager, for alleged irregularities in paddy procurement and embezzlement of funds, an official said in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday.

The irregularities, including paddy stock worth Rs 2.72 crore going missing, took place during 2020-21 and 2021-22, after which a probe was ordered, he said.

"Based on the probe report, a sub regional manager of Deori has been suspended and an offence will be registered against two marketing inspectors. They have been accused of misusing more than 14,100 quintals of paddy stock worth Rs 2.72 crore," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Paddy Procurement Irregularities Maharashtra Tribal Development Corporation Action Staffers Embezzlement Of Funds
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls