Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Over 900 Fined For Using Pressure Horns, Modified Silencers In Delhi In 5 Days

The officials said action has been taken against 3,502 people so far this year in a drive against noise pollution.

Delhi Traffic Police has penalised people against pressure horns and modified silencers
Delhi Traffic Police has penalised people against pressure horns and modified silencers

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 4:47 pm

The Delhi Traffic Police has penalised more than 900 people in the last five days under a special drive against pressure horns and modified silencers, officials said on Thursday. According to data available, 583 challans for using pressure horns and 354 for modified silencers were issued in the city from Saturday to Wednesday.

On Saturday, the police announced it had launched a special drive to penalise motorists who use pressure horns and modified silencers.The officials said action has been taken against 3,502 people so far this year in a drive against noise pollution.

Since January 1, 1,331 people have been fined for pressure horns, 2,009 for modified silencers, 113 for playing music and 49 for honking in no-horn zones, the data showed. A senior police officer had earlier said challans would be issued to those found creating noise pollution.

Related stories

Delhiites To Pay Fine Of Rs 10,000-Rs 1 Lakh On Flouting Noise Pollution Norms

Loudspeakers Permitted Under Noise Pollution Pules: Delhi Police tells HC

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Cops To Withdraw Noise Pollution Cases Against Ganpati Mandals

"We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill-effects of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they stop using modified silencers and pressure horns," another officer had said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Fined Pressure Horns Modified Silencers Delhi Noise Pollution Delhi Traffic Police Ill-effects Interview Doctors Penalised Challans
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here