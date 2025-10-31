Over 60 percent of Delhi’s Missing Persons Are Women, Police Data Shows Persistent Gender Gap

Of the 24,893 people who were reported missing in the city last year, women and girls made up 59 percent (14,752) of the total. Sixty-one percent (15,260) of these were tracked down.



According to a decadal analysis conducted between 2015 and 2025, around 2.51 lakh people—56 percent (1,42,037) women and 44 percent (1,09,737) men—went missing in the nation's capital during the previous ten years.



Over the years, the tendency has not changed. Women made up 58 per cent of the 24,481 missing in 2023 compared to 58 per cent of the 23,818 reported missing in 2022, indicating a continuing gender disparity in missing persons instances.