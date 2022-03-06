Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 50% Polling Till 2 PM In Peaceful Assam Civic Elections

Over 50 per cent voter turnout has been registered till 2 pm, as polling for 80 civic bodies in Assam progressed peacefully on Sunday.

Over 50% Polling Till 2 PM In Peaceful Assam Civic Elections
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station for the municipal polls. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 5:12 pm

Over 50 per cent voter turnout has been registered till 2 pm, as polling for 80 civic bodies in Assam progressed peacefully on Sunday, a State Election Commission official said.
Though the voting percentage was low at 20.73 per cent in the first three hours of polling, which commenced at 8 am, it has been on an increasing trend, he said.

Voting will end at 4 pm. “The voter turnout till 2 pm has been 50.23 per cent,” the official said.

Related stories

Polling Underway In 80 Civic Bodies Across Assam

Inadequate Civic Amenities, Unemployment Pose Challenge For BJP In UP’s Jaunpur

Electronic Voting Machines are being used for the first time in the history of civic elections in the state.

No report of any untoward incident has yet been received, the official said.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Jogen Mohan, and Rajya Sabha MP and former state Congress chief Ripun Bora were among those who cast their votes during the day.

“Municipal elections are an important step towards ensuring public participation in governance of urban areas. As polls to urban local bodies are being held across Assam today, I urge everyone to exercise their democratic right for determining their future,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Polling is underway for 977 wards in 80 civic bodies across 24 districts of the state, amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the official said.

A total of 2,532 candidates are in the fray, with the ruling BJP having the maximum number of 825 nominees.

At least 706 candidates are contesting on Congress tickets, while the Asom Gana Parishad nominated 243 hopefuls.

The number of eligible voters is 16,73,899, comprising 8,41,534 women and 17 transgenders.

The counting of votes will take place on March 9.

Tags

National Assam Civic Polls Election Commission Of India (ECI) Sarbananda Sonowal Civic Elections State Election Commission Elections: Voting Voters Women Voters Assam India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy