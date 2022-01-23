Bihar reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections on Saturday while the number of active cases dipped below 20,000, a significant fall since last week, according to the state health department data. Altogether 3,003 people tested positive during the day, six less than the previous day's figure.

Positivity rate, which had crossed 3.5 per cent a week ago, has fallen to less than two per cent. On the other hand, 6,190 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This has caused the active caseload, which was in excess of 35,000 on Saturday last, to plummet. The state is now left with 19,578 active cases.

The recovery rate has also gone up to 96.07 per cent, from under 94 per cent a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients to have died in the last 24 hours is 10. The death toll has reached 12,183.

More than 1.51 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus across the state in the last 24 hours, the department said. Altogether 11.97 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. The number of minors who have taken the shots is close to 35 lakh. Besides, 3.55 lakh precautionary doses have been given to senior citizens and health and frontline workers.

WIth PTI Inputs