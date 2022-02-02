Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Over 167.21 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

The ministry further said that cumulatively 94,33,81,379 first doses have been administered and 71,58,56,810 second doses have been given.

Vaccination drive in India is in full swing | AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 10:44 am

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore with more than 50 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day, it said.

Cumulatively, 54,19,67,745 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 40,81,92,353 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore (167,21,94,503). More than 50 lakh (50,63,394) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered. More than 1,29,56,314 'precaution' doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

With inputs from PTI

