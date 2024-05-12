Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More

Iran has issued a nuclear bomb warning to Israel amid the escalating tensions between the two nations. Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly hinted at a shift in Iran's nuclear doctrine if the nation’s existence is perceived to be under threat by Israel. "We have no decision to build a nuclear bomb, but should Iran's existence be threatened, there will be no choice but to change our military doctrine," Kharrazi was quoted by AFP as saying.