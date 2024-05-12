Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More

Hi readers! Trough this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we may look into 10 poll guarantees announced by Arvind Kejriwal days after he was released from Tihar Jail on interim bail. Meanwhile Iran has issued a nuclear bomb warning against Israel amid escalating tensions.
In other news, the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starring Mr & Mrs Mahi was released today.
Read All These And Much More On May 11 Outlook News Wrap
Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case
Weeks after arresting three Indians for their alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian authorities made another arrest on Saturday. As per an official release by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 21-year-old Amardeep Singh has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Nijjar killing case.
Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Includes Statehood For Delhi, Freeing China-Occupied Land
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled "Kejriwal ki Guarantee" on Sunday, listing ten crucial initiatives he has planned for the citizens if INDIA bloc is voted to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Among the poll guarantees Kejriwal pledged to reclaim Indian territory from Chinese occupation.
Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
Afghanistan declared a state of emergency after devastating flash floods struck the northern part of the country. As per the United Nations, over 300 people have died due to the floods across the region. The heavy rains caused rivers and mud to crash through villages in the provinces of northern Afghanistan such as Baghlan, Takhar and Badakhshan.
Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened
Iran has issued a nuclear bomb warning to Israel amid the escalating tensions between the two nations. Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly hinted at a shift in Iran's nuclear doctrine if the nation’s existence is perceived to be under threat by Israel. "We have no decision to build a nuclear bomb, but should Iran's existence be threatened, there will be no choice but to change our military doctrine," Kharrazi was quoted by AFP as saying.
Indian Premier League: A Tale Of Centuries - From McCullum's Opening Act To Kohli's Chartbusters
A lot can happen in a span of 17 years. India’s biggest T20 cricketing carnival will surely vouch for that. Brendon McCullum absolutely decimated the then Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League's curtain raiser with a willy-willy 158* which happened to be the first hundred ever scored.
‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Trailer Review: Trying To Be Woke, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Cricket Story Becomes Too Pushy For Comfort
The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ has been released just a while ago and it has already started trending all over social media. While people are praising the fresh pairing, people are also not too happy with the storyline. The concept around cricket is worthy enough and deems to be a good story, but the romcom that’s sewn into the film is something that people feel too hard to digest.