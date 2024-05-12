‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Trailer Review: Trying To Be Woke, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Cricket Story Becomes Too Pushy For Comfort

It’s true indeed that the story talks about a couple who’re getting hitched as per an arranged marriage set up, start their lives together by falling head over heels for each other. So far so good. What’s slightly intriguing is that the husband now forces his dreams and aspirations of not having been able to become a cricketer onto his wife, who is happy in her profession of a doctor. While it’s good to see that women’s cricket is not only getting importance in real life, but is also making its way into themes of movies, but what’s slightly jarring is the fact that even in this a girl doesn’t seem to have her own say and ends up feeling used by her husband to fulfil his own life ambitions and, worse still, to get revenge against his father for not having let him live his dreams.