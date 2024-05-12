Art & Entertainment

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Trailer Review: Trying To Be Woke, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Cricket Story Becomes Too Pushy For Comfort

Sharan Sharma directorial ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’s trailer is finally here. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is the film going to be a good watch? Check out the trailer review right here.

A Still From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’
A Still From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ has been released just a while ago and it has already started trending all over social media. While people are praising the fresh pairing, people are also not too happy with the storyline. The concept around cricket is worthy enough and deems to be a good story, but the romcom that’s sewn into the film is something that people feel too hard to digest.

It’s true indeed that the story talks about a couple who’re getting hitched as per an arranged marriage set up, start their lives together by falling head over heels for each other. So far so good. What’s slightly intriguing is that the husband now forces his dreams and aspirations of not having been able to become a cricketer onto his wife, who is happy in her profession of a doctor. While it’s good to see that women’s cricket is not only getting importance in real life, but is also making its way into themes of movies, but what’s slightly jarring is the fact that even in this a girl doesn’t seem to have her own say and ends up feeling used by her husband to fulfil his own life ambitions and, worse still, to get revenge against his father for not having let him live his dreams.

Check out the trailer right here and decide for yourself:

The performances of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao definitely seem to be impressive as they’re able to invoke the sentiments pretty nicely in the viewers minds. What doesn’t seem right is the finesse with which the story is being narrated only from the husband’s perspective with little to no thought being put into the girl’s wants and her perspective towards life.

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ has very skilfully tried to gain mileage on the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which even makes people feel that there might be a small cameo of the former Indian captain in the movie.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and written by him alongside Nikhil Mehrotra, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ is set to hit theatres on May 31.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Share your feelings with us.

