Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More

Sounds like a thrilling day for sports fans! In cricket, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be one of the gladiator wars in the history of the Indian Premier League. In badminton action, the Indian shuttlers Satwik-Chirag and Ashwini-Tanisha will fight for the final-round berths at the Thailand Open, while tennis enthusiasts can look forward to Alexander Zverev facing off Nicolas Jarry at the Italian Open. Additionally, Football fans must not miss the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Darmstadt, Alaves vs Getafe in La Liga, and the updates of the final game between Southampton and Leeds in the EFL Championships. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, May 18, 2024 here. READ FULL STORY.