Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More

Outlook May 18 News Wrap: Today's top headlines include the arrest of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's close aid Bibhav Kumar in the alleged assault case claimed by MP Swati Maliwal, riots broke out in Kyrgyzstan, the Israel-Gaza death toll crossed the 35,000 mark, and more

PTI
Outlook News Wrap May 18: (clockwise) AAP's Bibhav Kumar, riots in Kyrgyzstan, Naseruddin Shah at Cannes, Israel-Gaza war | Photo: PTI
Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines f the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the latest development on the Swati Maliwal assault case were the prime accused Bibhav Kumar got arrested today.

In other news, a major riot broke out in Kyrgyzstan across a few medical university hostels in the capital. In the official statement issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the violence went out of control after a fight between local students and international students form Egypt on Friday, May 13.

Read All These And More On Outlook May 18 News Wrap

Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested

Bibhav Kumar, a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's staff, has been detained by police after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged he assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence. READ FULL STORY.

India, Pakistan Issue Emergency Helplines For Students Amid Reports of Riots In Kyrgyzstan

Following a night of unrest and violence, India and Pakistan have issued advisories for students in Kyrgyzstan and urged them to stay "indoors". Indian students and Pakistani students in Bishek were advised to stay inside after a mob began targeting international students in the capital city. READ FULL STORY.

Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week


Singapore is experiencing a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases, with more than 25,900 infections recorded between May 5-11, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that the country is at the beginning of a new wave, which is expected to peak in two to four weeks, around mid-to-end June.  “We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising,” said Ong. “So, I would say the wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid- and end of June,” The Straits Times newspaper quoted the minister as saying. READ FULL STORY.

Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again

As the war between Israel and Hamas war continues to rage on, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has now crossed 35,000. With the war in its seventh month and no signs for truce talks between the two rivals, the conflict is expected to intensify, especially with Israel's operations in Rafah. READ FULL STORY.

Sports News Live Updates Today: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Strike Gold At Elorda Cup

Sounds like a thrilling day for sports fans! In cricket, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be one of the gladiator wars in the history of the Indian Premier League. In badminton action, the Indian shuttlers Satwik-Chirag and Ashwini-Tanisha will fight for the final-round berths at the Thailand Open, while tennis enthusiasts can look forward to Alexander Zverev facing off Nicolas Jarry at the Italian Open. Additionally, Football fans must not miss the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Darmstadt, Alaves vs Getafe in La Liga, and the updates of the final game between Southampton and Leeds in the EFL Championships. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, May 18, 2024 here. READ FULL STORY.

Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Prateik Babbar, Jayen Mehta Walk The Red Carpet For 'Manthan' Screening

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Nirmala Kurien, the daughter of Dr. Verghese Kurien, and Jayen Mehta, Amul MD, graced the red carpet at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the 1976 film, ‘Manthan.’ READ FULL STORY.

