Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Prateik Babbar, Jayen Mehta Walk The Red Carpet For 'Manthan' Screening

The movie is about the father of the White Revolution in India, Dr. Verghese Kurien and his milk cooperative movement. It was made possible by 500,000 dairy farmers from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells products under the brand of Amul India. These farmers each donated Rs 2 to fund the film, and has since, gone on to be known as the country’s first-ever crowd-funded movie. The story is set in Gujarat and was written by Kurien and Vijay Tendulkar.