Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza

With Qatar revaluating its role as a mediator, the peace talks between Israel and Hamas have once again stalled. With no sign of a truce, Israel continues to prepare for its offensive in Rafah despite widespread international condemnation.

"Especially in the past few weeks, we have seen some momentum building but unfortunately things didn’t move in the right direction and right now we are on a status of almost a stalemate," stated Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during the Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday, adding that what is happening in Rafah has set the talks and mediation "backwards".