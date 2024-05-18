Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage on, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has now crossed 35,000. With the war in its seventh month and no signs for truce talks between the two rivals, this death toll is expected to rise.
Meanwhile, Gaza received aid for the first time through the temporary pier built by the United States. Announcing the aid drop, US President Joe Biden stated that Washington will continue to work with Israel to increase the amount of aid going into Gaza.
Israel's War On Gaza | Top Updates
The death toll in Gaza has now crossed the 35,000 mark. As per the latest numbers from the Gaza Health Ministry, a total of 35,303 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since October 7, 2023. Furthermore, around 503 Palestinians have been killed in occupied West Bank.
Along with this, a total of 79,261 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza Strip and over 4,950 injured in West Bank.
The United States has confirmed that the first shipments of aid and humanitarian assistance arrived in Gaza through the multinational humanitarian pier created on the shores.
As per US President Joe Biden, "170 metric tons of nutrient-rich food bars to support 11,000 of the most vulnerable children and adults, ready-to-use therapeutic foods, and supplies to support shelter, clean water, and hygiene for over 33,000 people" has been delivered to the war-torn strip through this pier.
The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates were among the various countries that delivered fresh shipments of aid to Gaza through the temporary pier.
With Qatar revaluating its role as a mediator, the peace talks between Israel and Hamas have once again stalled. With no sign of a truce, Israel continues to prepare for its offensive in Rafah despite widespread international condemnation.
"Especially in the past few weeks, we have seen some momentum building but unfortunately things didn’t move in the right direction and right now we are on a status of almost a stalemate," stated Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during the Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday, adding that what is happening in Rafah has set the talks and mediation "backwards".
Furthermore, at the International Court of Justice, Israel defended its right to self defence once again and denied to committing any genocidal acts in the case with South Africa. The public hearing resumed after Egypt joined hands with South Africa, citing the ongoing operations and tensions in Rafah.
The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack in Southern Israel, killing around 1,140 people. Following this attack, Israel launched a complete siege on the Gaza Strip and has vowed to not stop until all of Hamas is destroyed.