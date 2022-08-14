Our hard-fought independence Can Be Lost If We Aren't Vigilant Against Threats To India: Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said our hard-fought independence, political and social freedom as well as rights of citizens can be lost if we are not vigilant against threats to our country and society.

On the eve of the Independence Day, he urged the younger generation to always stand up to protect the Constitution, rights of every citizen, and the unity and integrity of the country, whenever needed.

Kharge said ever since his childhood, he has never missed an opportunity to be a part of any Independence Day celebrations.

The Congress leader is down with COVID-19 and is in isolation. "Over the last 50 years, I have been a part of state celebrations of our Independence Day. It deeply saddens me that the first public celebration that I am missing is also the 75th Independence Day celebration. In spite of not being able to be physically present on this august occasion, I will join the celebrations across our nation in spirit and with great pride," he said in his Independence Day message.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said India celebrating her 75th year of independence on 15 August, 2022 is truly a momentous occasion for each and every Indian.

"Even after 75 years, I can still feel in my veins and experience the immense thrill and pride which swelled in the hearts of all of us when India achieved independence at the stroke of midnight on 15th August, 1947.

"This independence was made possible due to the long and hard struggle of crores of freedom fighters under many illustrious leaders. It is their sacrifice, and their blood, sweat and tears that laid the foundation for a modern and free India," he said.

Kharge said he began his legislative career as an MLA in the Karnataka Assembly in 1972 when India was celebrating 25 years of independence. He said as "we celebrate 75 years of independence, we see that India has emerged as one of the strongest democracies of the world and also one of the largest economies of the world".

He credited the strength of Indian democracy and the Constitution that a person like him who hails from oppressed sections of society has had the opportunity to serve the people as an elected representative for five decades.

"My social background and personal experiences always make me apprehensive that our hard-fought independence, political and social freedom and rights for every citizen of the country, can be lost very quickly if we are not willing to be vigilant about the threats to our country and society. The younger generation who have not faced discrimination or loss of freedom may not share my apprehensions. However, I am sure they will always stand up to protect the constitution, the rights of every citizen, and the unity and integrity of our country whenever needed," Kharge added.

-With PTI Input