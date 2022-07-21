Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Orange Alert In Odisha Forewarns Of Heavy Rain In The State

The Met Office has issued an orange alert in the state as it predicts heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Orange alert sounded in Odisha (File photo-Representational image) ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 4:39 pm

 Odisha is staring at another spell of intense rain as the Met Office on Thursday warned of very heavy showers over the next three days.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts on Friday. It predicted a downpour on Saturday in some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, and Subarnapur.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in Sambalpur Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh on Sunday, according to a bulletin. Rainfall between 115.6-204.5 mm in a day is categorized as ‘very heavy’. It may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses, according to the weather office.

A yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued for some places in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada, and Cuttack districts on Friday. Downpour over the next three days is expected in some parts of Malkangiri, Kendrapara  Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj. 

