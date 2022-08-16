Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Opposition Urges Maharashtra Government To Declare Wet Drought To Address Crop Damage Due To Excess Rainfall

Speaking to reporters here, the NCP leader demanded that the state government provide an assistance of Rs 75,000 per hectare to the rain-affected farmers.

File photo of NCP leader Ajit Pawar who took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 5:39 pm

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday urged the state government to declare a wet drought in the state, citing that crops in more than 15 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to excess rainfall in July and August. 

Speaking to reporters here, the NCP leader demanded that the state government provide an assistance of Rs 75,000 per hectare to the rain-affected farmers.

“Crops in over 15 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to excess rainfall and there is a possibility of more damages, as the rain activity has increased," Pawar said.

The Chief Minister should declare a wet drought in the state so that more assistance can be given to farmers, he said. Pawar also announced about boycotting the high tea invitation extended by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government.

“Instead of talking about making the Goods and Services Tax (GST) more business friendly, inflation and rising prices of essentials, this government is coming up with unnecessary initiatives like making state government officials say "Vande Mataram” while receiving phone calls,” Pawar said.

-With PTI Input

