Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Opposition Making Issues Out Of Non-Issues: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The opposition is trying to make issues out of non-issues as they do not have anything against the Government, said Pralhad Joshi after the all-party meet.

undefined
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 4:04 pm

The government on Sunday hit out at the opposition, saying it was making issues out of non-issues and trying to belittle the image of Parliament. Addressing reporters after the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament which was attended by leaders of various parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that the government was open for discussion on all issues under rules and procedures of Parliament.

Condemning the opposition for creating a row over unparliamentary words and circulars issued in routine for the past several years, he said such a practice is being carried on since 1954 when the first such list was brought out, and said the opposition was doing so as it was devoid of any issues against the government. Joshi claimed the government was "doing good work" and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recognised not just by people within India but also those abroad.

Related stories

Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Begins Six Day Tour To Australia; To Focus on Joint Investment Possibilities in Lithium and Cobalt Projects

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Downplays Coal Crisis

Reconsider Decision To Boycott President Address To Parliament: Pralhad Joshi To Opposition

"The opposition is trying to make issues out of non-issues as they do not have anything against the Government," Joshi told reporters after the all-party meet. "The Opposition is trying to belittle the image of Parliament," he said on the row over unparliamentary words.

"No word has been barred from use in Parliament and the Lok Sabha Secretariat has been bringing out such a list of unparliamentary words since 1954," Joshi also said. On the opposition criticism over the absence of prime minister from the all-party meeting, the minister said, "The prime minister never attended all-party meetings before 2014 when Congress was in power".

He also stated that the government would hold an all-party meeting on the Sri Lanka situation on Tuesday which will be chaired by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Monsoon Session Of Parliament Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government Lok Sabha Secretariat Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sri Lanka Situation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City