Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Operation Ganga: Air India Flight Carrying Students From Ukraine's Sumy Lands In Delhi

Under Operation Ganga, India so far has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from the northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy. 

Operation Ganga: Air India Flight Carrying Students From Ukraine's Sumy Lands In Delhi
Indians being evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 7:32 am

An Air India flight from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

The flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, they said.

India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy. 

Related stories

Operation Ganga: India To Send Last Evacuation Flight To Ukraine On Thursday

Meenakshi Lekhi Lauds India's Diplomacy For Success Of 'Operation Ganga'

PM Modi Attributes Operation Ganga Success To India’s Growing Influence

Another flight is expected to land in Delhi around 8.40 am, officials said.

According to the details shared by the students, the first flight was for first, second and third-year students. 

The second flight is for fourth and fifth-year students and the third is for those with pets, fifth and sixth-year students and for any other who may have been left behind, they said.

The Indian government is carrying out a challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine.

The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning. 

Tags

National Air India Flight Indian Students Sumy Ukraine Air India Evacuation Operation Ganga Ukraine Invasion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Europa League: Barcelona Held By Galatasaray

Europa League: Barcelona Held By Galatasaray

Ducati Launches Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO: Price, Features, And Other Details Here

Ducati Launches Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO: Price, Features, And Other Details Here