National

One Of Two Men Who Fired Shots Outside Salman Khan's House Suspected To Be From Gurugram

An official source in the Delhi Police said one of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.

Advertisement

Instagram
Firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house Photo: Instagram
info_icon

One of the two men seen in a CCTV footage opening fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai is suspected to be from Gurugram, sources in the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Two men fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled. According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

An official source in the Delhi Police said one of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.

Advertisement

Gangster Rohit Godara, who is based abroad, had in a purported social media post claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder. He is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.

Hours after the firing outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday, Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported online post, took responsibility for the incident and issued a warning to the Bollywood actor, saying it was a "trailer", police sources said.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Advertisement

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company.

The e-mail stated that Khan must have seen an interview given to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with "Goldy bhai", adding “there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega” (you'll see something shocking next time), Mumbai police earlier said.

In June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Accusing Them Of Getting Plastic Surgery
  3. Sports World April 14 Highlights: Liverpool Lose Ground; Leverkusen Win Bundesliga Title
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Face Hong Kong In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024
  5. From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Actors Who Made India Proud On A Global Stage
  6. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility
  7. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Amit Shah To Campaign For BJP In Tripura, Violence-Hit Manipur Today