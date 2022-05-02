Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

One Of The G20 Summit Events To Be Held In Goa, Says CM

India, which will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, is expected to host the G20 summit next year.

One Of The G20 Summit Events To Be Held In Goa, Says CM
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 5:56 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to the holding of one of the G20 summit events in Goa, which will give a major boost to the state that is emerging as the most preferred tourist destination in the country post the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. He was speaking at the launch event of online tourism services under Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act in Porvorim.

"The PM has agreed to hold one of the events of G-20 summit in Goa,which will give a major boost to the state. Post-COVID-19, the state has emerged as a most preferred tourist destination," he said. India, which will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, is expected to host the G20 summit next year.

Related stories

Actor Maala Parvathy Resigns From Internal Complaints Committee of AMMA

Adani Wilmar's Profit Dips 26% To Rs 234 Crore In March Quarter

Light Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of UP

The online platform launched during the day will help make Goa the tourism capital of the country, the CM said, adding that those from the hotel industry, adventure and water sports, hinterland tourism and guides must take advantage of it. Sawant said the online platform will help businesses get officially registered with the government, while websites can benefit through government advertisements.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Narendra Modi G20 Summit Goa Tourism Narendra Modi Panaji Goa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills