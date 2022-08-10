Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
One-Day Recoveries Surpass New Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One-Day Recoveries Surpass New Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:51 pm

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, as 91 more people recuperated from the disease while 47 fresh infections were reported, a senior health official said.

The caseload in the northeastern state mounted to 66,293, while 65,746 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.    

The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Upper Siang, six from the Capital Complex Region, four from Namsai district and three each from East Siang, Lohit, Pakke Kessang, West Kameng and Lower Subansiri, the official said.

The northeastern state had on Tuesday recorded 68 recoveries and 41 fresh coronavirus cases. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 251 active cases, Jampa said. 

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 46, followed by Upper Siang at 32, West Kameng at 21, Lower Subansiri at 18 and Leparada and East Siang at 15 each. 

Altogether 12,86,031 samples have thus far been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state, including 342 on Tuesday, Jampa said. Over 18.10 lakh people have so far been inoculated with COVID vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

-With PTI Input

