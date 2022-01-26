Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
On Day 3 Of Stir Over Railways Exam, Train Set On Fire In Gaya

A crowd stormed the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set fire to the Bhabhua-Patna InterCity Express, though nobody was injured.

On Day 3 Of Stir Over Railways Exam, Train Set On Fire In Gaya - PTI

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 5:35 pm

A train was set on fire and, demonstrations were staged at a couple of stations on Wednesday, marking the third day of unrest in Bihar against alleged anomalies in the tests conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC category. A crowd stormed the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set fire to the Bhabhua-Patna InterCity Express, though nobody was injured.


East Central Railway CPRO Rajesh Kumar told PTI-Bhasha, "The rakes were empty and parked inside the yard when miscreants set a coach on fire. It has not resulted in disruption of rail traffic." Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said some of the agitators were taken into custody.

"We have brought the situation at Gaya Junction under control. Some protesters have been taken into custody. Action will be taken after the arsonists are identified," Kumar said.

The ECR CPRO said demonstrations were also witnessed at Taregana, on the outskirts of Patna, and Jehanabad, though agitators there were pacified without much trouble. "The Railways is requesting people to stay calm and place their grievances before the high-powered committee that has been set up to look into their concerns," he added.

With PTI inputs.

