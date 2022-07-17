Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Odisha Reports 872 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha now has 5,696 active coronavirus cases, while 12,84,235 patients recovered from the infection, including 552 in the last 24 hours. Besides, 53 other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin added.

In the last 24 hours, 7,240 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 3:45 pm

Odisha recorded 872 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 12,99,112, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate was at 4.49 per cent as the new cases were detected from 19,409 sample tests, and 123 children were among the fresh patients, it said. The state had logged 1,065 coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 9,128 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said. Khurda district, comprising the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 282, followed by 144 in Sundargarh and 96 in Cuttack.

-With PTI Input

