Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Odisha Reports 207 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state now has 1,609 active cases, while 13,20,945 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 228 in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 3:09 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,31,793 on Sunday as 207 more people, including 37 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 233 infections on Saturday.

Odisha's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,186, with no reports of any fresh fatalities. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state now has 1,609 active cases, while 13,20,945 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 228 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.6 per cent as 12,933 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

