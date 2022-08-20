Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Odisha Registers 320 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,24,774 on Saturday as 320 more people, including 41 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 3:09 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,24,774 on Saturday as 320 more people, including 41 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,162 as a 72-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had logged 482 infections and a fatality on Friday.

The state now has 2,658 active Covid-19 cases, while 452 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,12,901.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.92 percent as 16,705 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(Inputs from PTI)

