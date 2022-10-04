Odisha Logs 91 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,525 on Tuesday as 91 more people, including eight children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 67 infections and two fatalities on Monday.

The toll rose to 9,198 as a 52-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Jajpur district. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 1,044 active cases, while 13,24,230 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 194 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.23 per cent as 7,430 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input