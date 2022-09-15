Odisha Logs 286 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,31,139 on Thursday as 286 more people, including 36 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 260 infections on Wednesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,185 as no fresh fatality was recorded. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. Odisha now has 1,685 active cases, while 275 more people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,20,216.

The state's daily positivity rate was at 1.74 per cent as it tested 15,467 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)