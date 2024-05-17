National

Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival

The incident, which was the result of business rivalry, happened near the Berhampur police station on Wednesday, and Kumar was taken into custody on Thursday, they said.

Saka Sujit Kumar, the Congress candidate for the Digapahandi assembly seat in Odisha's Ganjam district, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a builder, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi said three persons, including a builder identified as Sudhansu Sangram Padhy of Sihala, were injured in the assault.

Padhy's staff were beaten up when they were working at a plot in Kukudakhandi. Following it, Padhy along with some of his associates were going to the police station to lodge a complaint when the Congress candidate allegedly attacked them along with his men, police said.

Along with the candidate, police said that they also arrested his aide K Amit Kumar.

Kumar is also involved in the real estate business and professional rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, police said.

