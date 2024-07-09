National

Odisha: At Least 7 Servitors Injured After Massive Idol Slips And Falls On Them In Puri

The injured servitors were immediately rescued by the police personnel nearby and other servitors on the spot as they picked the idol from above the victims.

PTI
Puri idol carried by servitors Photo: PTI
info_icon

At least seven servitors who were among the many carrying the idol of Lord Balabhadra got injured after they slipped and fell along with the idol on Tuesday during a ceremony in Puri, Odisha.

As part of the Rath Yatra, three idols including Lord Jaganath, Goddess Shubhadra and Lord Balabhadra were carried by the servitors from the chariots to the Adapa Mandap of the Gundicha temple.

After the rituals are completed, the servitors carry the idols to the Adapa Mandap by gently swinging them which is called 'Pahandi'.

While carrying the idols to the mandap the incident took place.

Hathras stampede spot | - PTI
Hathras Tragedy: Victims’ Kin Demand FIR Against ‘Godman’, Say ‘He Is Guilty’

BY Outlook Web Desk

The idol of Lord Balabhadra slipped on the makeshift ramp as per an India Today report and fell on the servitors.

The injured servitors were immediately rescued by the police personnel nearby and other servitors on the spot as they picked the idol from above the victims.

The injured servitors were then taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern about the incident and asked Odisha Law Minister Parthiraj Harichandan to go to Puri right away and see how things are going.

He also wished the servitors who were hurt a fast recovery.

Rath Yatra in Puri - Photo: PTI
Rath Yatra: Stampede-Like Situation Kills 2, Injures Over 130 In Odisha's Puri

BY Outlook Web Desk

At least two persons died and over 130 were injured in two different incidents during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha on Monday.

A resident of Bolangir district died allegedly due to suffocation in a stampede-like situation on Sunday during the Rath Yatra in Puri, a health official told PTI.

Meanwhile another devotee allegedly died after coming under the wheels of a chariot during Rath Yatra in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

Expressing grief over his death, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: India Level 1-1 Series With 10-Wicket Victory Against South Africa
  3. Gautam Gambhir Reacts: Here's What Former BJP MP Said After Becoming India Head Coach
  4. Gautam Gambhir Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About India's New Head Coach
  5. From Keki Tarapore To Gautam Gambhir - List Of All Senior Indian Men's Cricket Team Coaches
Football News
  1. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, UEFA Euro 2024: England Back Harry Kane To Prove Critics Wrong Against Netherlands
  2. Serie A: Moise Kean Makes Fiorentina Switch From Juventus
  3. Uruguay Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  4. England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Match Facts, Team News And Stats
  5. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Vekic Vs Sun, Wimbledon 2024: Croatian Fights Back To Beat Qualifier Into Last Four - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: 'We Are Poor, Who Will Give Justice?', Says Victim's Family; Aaditya Thackeray Calls It 'Murder'
  2. 13 Assembly Seats To Go For Bypolls On July 10 Across 7 States | Check Full List, Important Candidates
  3. Gujarat: 2 Children Dead, 5 Injured As Tourist Bus Falls Into Ravine In Saputara| On Cam
  4. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  5. Centre Extends Ban On Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's SFJ Group For 5 Years
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  2. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  4. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  5. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
US News
  1. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
  2. Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag
  3. Can This Simple Exercise Predict How Long You'll Live?
  4. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  5. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
World News
  1. Modi Gets A Red Carpet Welcome In Moscow  
  2. Israeli Strike In Syria Kills A Former Bodyguard Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader
  3. Vatican To Prepare Document On Role Of Women In Leadership In Catholic Church
  4. 7 Killed, 19 Rescued As Migrant Raft Crashes Into Rocks And Sinks Off Turkish Coast
  5. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Sports News Highlights: Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach; IND-W Beat RSA-W By 10 Wickets