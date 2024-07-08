Rath Yatra: Stampede-like Situation Kills 1, Injures Many In Odisha's Puri

During the 2024 Rath Yatra in odisha's Puri district, one man was killed and many others left injured after a stampede-like situation. The incident occurred during the chariot pulling ritual of the procession.
While one devotee has died, around 15 have been critically injured in the stampede-like situation.
As per reports, the deceased devotee hailed from Balangir district and reportedly died of suffocation during pulling of Taladhwaja Chariot. He was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition, where he was later declared dead.
As per ANI, the chariot pulling started around 5.20 pm after Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati visited the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra with his disciples and the Puri's titular king completed the 'Chhera Pahanra' (chariot sweeping) rituals.
Following the death of the person, newly elected Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next kin of the deceased. Additonally, free treatment for the injured was also announced.
Due to the large influx of devotees and keeping the events of the recent Hathras Stampede in mind, emergency services have been pressed into action to transport the injured to the hospital as quickly as possible.
Thousands of police officials have also been deployed at the sight of the Rath Yatra 2024 to ensure proper management of the event.
Apart from this, Odisha Police had announced the use of artificial intelligence for traffic control and crowd management.