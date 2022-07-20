Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala NEET Frisking Case: NTA Fact-Finding Panel To Submit Report In 4 Weeks

Five women were arrested in Kerala on Tuesday for allegedly forcing girl students, who appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET. The NTA constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged incident.

undefined
NEET aspirants were allegedly harassed before appearing for the examination in Kerala. PTI/Image for representation

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 11:48 am

A three-member committee set up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to look into the alleged incident of a NEET aspirant in Kerala asked to remove her bra before the exam, will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.

The panel include senior NTA director Sadhna Parashar; principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Kerala's Arappura Shylaja OR and Suchitra Shyjinth from Pragati Academy in Kerala. "The panel will visit the spot and verify the facts of the matter after talking to all people concerned.

Related stories

NEET Exam Harassment Row Causes Outrage But This Isn't The First Time

NEET Exam Harassment Case: FIR Against 'Friskers', NTA Says The Allegations 'Fictititious'

NEET Exam Frisking: Kerala Seeks Centre's Intervention

"It will see whether the security and frisking protocols of NTA as detailed in Chapter 9: Barred Items and Dress Code of the information bulletin, as well as guidelines for city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers and invigilators were followed," a senior NTA official said.

The committee will make necessary recommendations and submit its report in four weeks, the official added. Five women were arrested in Kerala on Tuesday for allegedly forcing girl students, who appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET. The NTA constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged incident.

Earlier, the NTA had rubbished the claims saying the exam centre superintendent has informed it that the police complaint in the matter was “fictitious” and filed with wrong intentions. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National National Testing Agency (NTA) Kerala Dress Code NEET Exam Frisking Case NTA Fact-Finding Panel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP