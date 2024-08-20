National

'Not Going to Step Back Until...': Rahul Gandhi Meets Kin Of Dalit Boy Shot Dead In Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Superintendent of Police in the area is not taking proper action to nab the 'mastermind' in the case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit boy who was shot dead in UP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit boy who was shot dead in UP Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man who was tragically shot and killed in the Salon area of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. During the visit, Gandhi assured the family that he would work to secure justice for them.

He also highlighted growing frustration among the locals over the lack of action against the alleged 'mastermind' behind the crime.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | - PTI
Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Gandhi said, "All people here are demanding justice because a Dalit man has been killed. His entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed but no action is being taken here."

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is the member of parliament from Raebareli constituency and the concerned family lives in Bhuvalpur Sisni village.

"The SP (superintendent of police) here is not taking action against the mastermind, he is arresting small people. I want that every section of the society should be respected in Uttar Pradesh and everyone should get justice... We are not going to step back until this family gets justice," he said.

The man, Arjun Pasi, was shot dead on August 11 allegedly after an altercation with some locals. Six people have been arrested in the case so far, according to police.

Poore Hundelian village, Amethi - Photo by Vikram Sharma/Outlook
In Hope And The Lack Thereof: A Reporter's Diary From Amethi, Raebareli And Varanasi

BY Tanul Thakur

Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj airport in adjoining Amethi district around 1 pm and straightway headed for the Bhuvalpur Sisni village in Raebareli.

He was accompanied by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande and senior party leader Pramod Tiwari, among others.

