'Nonsense', 'Media Needs Introspection': EC Slams Exit Polls, Early Trends; Denies EVM Tampering

What all did EC say?

Commenting on the exit polls, Kumar said, "We do not govern exit polls, but there is a need for self-introspection. What was the sample size, where was the survey done, how did the result come and what is my responsibility if I did not match to that result, are there disclosures – all of these need to be seen."The poll body also suggested that associations such as the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority should focus on self-regulation.