'Nonsense', 'Media Needs Introspection': EC Slams Exit Polls, Early Trends; Denies EVM Tampering

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said exit polls create a huge distraction by raising expectations and it was a matter of self-introspection for the media, particularly electronic media.

Sealed EVMs (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the anouncemnt of poll schedules for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference on Tuesday strongly criticised the practice of showing early trends on counting day by news channels and termed the practice as "nonsense" .

Addressing a press conference, Kumar also said exit polls create a huge distraction by raising expectations and it was a matter for self-introspection for the media, particularly electronic media.

What all did EC say?

Commenting on the exit polls, Kumar said, "We do not govern exit polls, but there is a need for self-introspection. What was the sample size, where was the survey done, how did the result come and what is my responsibility if I did not match to that result, are there disclosures – all of these need to be seen."The poll body also suggested that associations such as the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority should focus on self-regulation.

"Counting happens roughly on the third day after the elections end. Expectations rise from 6 pm, but there is no scientific basis to this in public disclosure." he added.

Slamming the practice of running early trends on vote counting day, Kumar said, "When counting starts, results start coming (in the media) from 8:05 am and 8:10 am. This is nonsense. My counting starts at 8:30 am." According to the head of the apex poll body, the Election Commission starts putting out trends or results on its website from 9:30 am onwards at two-hour intervals.

Kumar also added that a media correspondent can get results early, but the poll authority has to display the result on the screen, get the polling agents to sign it, and offer justification to observers.

"It may take 30 minutes for the results to come on the official website," he said.

"So, when the actual results start coming in, there is a mismatch. That mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes. The gap between expectations and achievements is nothing but frustration," the CEC said.

Recently during the announcement of Haryna assembly election results on October 8, the Congress had raised questions on the delay in displaying results on the Election Commission website. The Congress had complained about a time lag between the announcements and the live counting in progress at various centres. 

Reacting to the allegation, Kumar said, "It is not as if the trends exist to justify the exit polls," Mr Kumar said today. 

EC rejects EVM tampering allegations

Besides criticising the exit polls and early trends, the apex poll body on Tuesday rejected Congress leaders' claims of EVM tampering in some Haryana seats where machines with varying battery strength gave out different results.

Regarding the issue of battery strength affecting results, the CEC said earlier allegations of hacking were made "but this has come up for the first time".

"Now we are thinking what next will come, we can't fathom. But certainly something new will come up," Kumar said.

He asserted that around six days prior to the poll day, electronic voting machines are commissioned and election symbols of candidates are loaded and a new battery is installed which has signatures of candidates or their authorised agents.

"Leave alone EVM, even batteries (installed) have signatures of candidates. Even we were not aware (of this rule) as it was framed long back. Now it is helping us," he said responding to a series of questions on the reliability of the machines and concerns flagged on battery.

Commneting on the 20 complaints received regarding EVMs during the recently ended Haryana elections, EC said, "We will give a detailed response to each of the complaints and put our response in public domain."

He also said EC will come out with a detailed 'FAQs' to satisfy all stakeholders.

