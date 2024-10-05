Elections

Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Projections For Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Polls After 6 PM Today

Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: The assembly voting in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir were scheduled in September and October and both of them brace for results on October 8, 2024. The exit polls for both the assembly polls will be revealed later today as analysts share their predictions. Haryana Assembly polls are taking place in a single phase on October 5.

5 October 2024
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 PTI
Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: The exit polls for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is set to reveal on October 5 as the counting of votes is scheduled for October 8, 2024. The single phase voting in Haryana is taking place today with 49.13 per cent voter turnout as of 3 pm. Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls took place across three phases under tight security and reportedly under smooth and safe environment. This was the first assembly poll in the Union Territory since Article 370 was abrogated in 2014.
Haryana Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Single Phase Voting Taking Place On October 5

The Haryana Assembly polls began at 7 am on October 5 and will conclude at 6 pm. According to ECI data 49.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm.

A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 Independent nominees.

J&K Election Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: All 3 Phases Of J&K Assembly Polls Had Huge Voter Turnout

According to the ECI data, the first phase of polling, held on September 18, saw an estimated 61.38 per cent voter turnout followed by 57.31 per cent in the second phase, while the final phase registered 69.65 per cent.

Udhampur district, which has four assembly segments, registered the highest voting of 76.09 per cent followed by Samba district, which has three assembly segments. Kathua district (six segments) polled 73.34 per cent, followed by Jammu (11 segments) with 71.40 per cent, Bandipora (three segments) with 67.68 per cent, Kupwara (six segments) with 66.79 per cent and the lowest in Baramulla district (seven segments) with 61.03 per cent.

Overall, after the conclusion of all three phases, the poll percentage stands at 63.45 per cent, which is higher than the turnout recorded in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir CEO office said in a statement.

Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Exit Polls Timing

As the Haryana polls end at 6 pm on October 5, as per the Election Commission guidelines, the exit polls can only be revealed after 6:30 pm.

Exit Polls 2024 Results LIVE: Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Poll Results To Be Announced On Oct 8

The single phase polling for all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana is taking place on October 5.

The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Both the assembly polls votes will be counted on October 8.

