Noisy Scene In Odisha Assembly Over COVID-19 Death Figure

Members of the opposition BJP and the Congress created ruckus in the Odisha assembly on Thursday over alleged 'hiding' of the actual COVID death figure by the BJD government.

The opposition members made the allegation after a written reply of Revene and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick to a question of BJP MLA Naba Charan Majhi in the assembly. The minister, in her statement, mentioned that 20,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and so far in 2022.

BJP's chief whip Mohan Majhi said the state government’s health department dashboard showed that a total of 9,204 people in Odisha have lost their lives due to the pandemic till December 1 this year, while 53 people died due to reasons other than COVID.“This two data show how the government is hiding facts. There were gross irregularities in the COVID-19 management for which so many people died," Majhi said, adding that the actual death toll could be more than the figure stated by the minister.

Congress member SS Saluja said there is no doubt now that the government has been "hiding" the COVID-19 death figure. The minister, however, claimed that the government does not hide facts. “If the opposition parties have any evidence, they must place it before the people,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)