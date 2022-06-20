Noida Police Imposes CrPC Section 144, Discourages Protests Ahead of Proposed Bharat Bandh

Amid a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. The appeal came after a group of ex-servicemen submitted a memorandum to authorities demanding strict against “anti-social” elements involved in the violence during protests against the Centre's new scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.



So far, 225 people have been booked and 15 arrested in connection with the violent protest at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday. Eight police personnel and a bus driver were injured in the violence, according to officials. CrPC Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi on Sunday said several anti-social elements have mixed with aspirants of armed forces during the protests against the Agnipath scheme to disrupt law and order and vitiate the atmosphere across Uttar Pradesh.



“It has been learned through social media that a call for 'Bharat Bandh' has been made by a section of people for June 20 in view of the Agnipath scheme and some anti-social elements in groups may disrupt peace and even try marching towards Delhi,” Dwivedi said. The additional DCP urged citizens to help police identify the anti-social elements engaged in the protests and also appealed to them to caution youngsters against demonstrations.



Meanwhile, members of the ex-servicemen welfare committee, Jewar on Sunday met police officials and submitted a memorandum, demanding action against protesters of the Agnipath scheme. The ex-servicemen said they have held multiple meetings across the district to spread information about the new military recruitment scheme.