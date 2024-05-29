National

Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee

Noida Police said both the accused have been staying in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area for the last three years and hail from Jharkhand.

Noida Police arrests key accused in audi hit-and-run case.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
Nodia Police on Wednesday said it has arrested key accused in connection with Sunday’s hit-and-run case involving an Audi car in which a former Akashvani employee was killed. The police said it has arrested two persons involved in the case.

The police has identified the key accused as Luv Kumar alias Mamu (24) and another accused his friend Prince Kumar (28). Both are said to currently living in Delhi.

Noida hit-and-run case: Audi involved recovered - PTI
Audi Involved In Noida Hit-And-Run Found In Delhi's Kidwai Nagar

BY PTI

As per the police statement, the car is registered in Haryana and belongs to Luv's distant brother-in-law Pramod Kumar Singh, who lives in Gurugram.

"Luv Kumar was on the wheels of the speeding Audi and Prince accompanied him in the car which hit Janak Dev Sah, while he was on a city road on his way to buy milk and was killed on the spot near Kanchenjunga Market, under Sector 24 police station area,” news agency PTI quoted police official as saying.

Noida hit-and-run case - PTI
Watch | Speeding Audi Hits Elderly Man In Noida, Kills Him On Spot; Driver On The Run

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Luv told police during interrogation that they had come for a drive from Delhi to Noida and he was driving the car while Prince was sitting next to him. Songs were playing out loudly in the car and Prince was instigating him to drive the car at high speed," it added.

It also said, “citing confession of the accused, the official further said that as soon they reached Kanchenjunga Market, suddenly an old man appeared in front of the car.”

"The accused said he could not control the car, and the person was hit at such a high speed that he was flung and fell on the windshield of the car before falling down. He said they immediately left Noida and went back to Delhi to escape from the police," it added.

According to a police official, both the accused have been staying in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area for the last three years and hail from Jharkhand.

Visual from the car crash spot| - File Photo
After Pune Car Crash, Kanpur Police Order Inquiry Over Negligence Of Officers In Similar Hit-And-Run

BY PTI

